Angelo "Ed" De Leo originally of Brooklyn, N.Y., died at home, peacefully surrounded by family, in Harvey, LA on April 03, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Trittel De Leo. He is preceded in death by Vincenzo De Leo (father), Carmela Sanfilippo De Leo (mother) and Josie, Frank, Viola, Carmela, and Martin (siblings). A retired US Navy Master Chief Ship Serviceman of 30 years serving in both WWII and the Korean war. Serving aboard an aircraft carrier, a cruiser, a destroyer tender, a destroyer, a destroyer escort, an LSM, a submarine chaser, two submarine tenders, and at naval air stations around the world, while receiving Good Conduct Medal (six), Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal with two stars, American Campaign Medal, European African Medal, Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal and National Defense Service Medal (two); and a retired US Civil Service worker. He was active in the Fleet Reserve branch 162 and formerly of the Maplewood Civic Association and a little league baseball coach. He is survived by his sons: Gary, Richard (Debbie), and John (Robin). His loving grandchildren: Richard Jr. (Suzanne), Randy (Kristen), Paige, and Danielle; step-granddaughters: Kristi (Chris) and Katie (Victor); great-granddaughter Victoria; great-step-grandchildren: Kylee, Julia, Olivia, Jessica, Joey, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Hospice Compassus for their heartfelt compassion and care (Gayle, Sarah, Sandra, Kentrell, Erica). Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend Funeral Mass in the Chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11am. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 9am until 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the .