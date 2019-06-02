Angelo Dominick Gendusa, born October 8, 1926 in Morgan City, LA. died peacefully at the age of 92, surrounded by family on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He lived in New Orleans until 1980, after which he moved to Springfield, LA until his passing. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Elenora Johnson; his mother, Mary Musso Gendusa; father Frank Gendusa; sister, Mary Spindel; brothers Anthony, Joseph, Manuel, Vincent & John; and 2 great-great-granddaughters, Olivia & Katie. He is survived by his 4 children, Linda G. Thompson (Don), Angela G. Broussard (Charles), David (Delaine) & Daniel (Sharon); 7 grandchildren, Troy, Dustin, Ross, Carla, Danielle, Dominick & Gina; 15 great-grandchildren & 5 great-great-grandchildren. Angelo was proud to be a U.S. Navy veteran, enlisting at the age of 16 with the help of his mother's signature. After serving our country in World War II, he worked the big rigs in heavy construction, never knowing a single day of unemployment until he retired in 1991. He dearly loved the land & home he built in Springfield with the help of his wife & family. He loved all animals, especially his constant companion, Boudin, a black Lab. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Ponchatoula, LA on Thursday, June 6 from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at St. Margaret's Cemetery, Albany, LA. Condolences and other information can be found online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 6, 2019