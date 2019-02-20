Anita Clarice Scott of New Orleans, LA entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 43. She graduated from Dillard University with a BSN in Nursing. She continued her education at Prairie View University in Houston, TX with a MSN-FNP. She was employed by Baylor/Harris Health System in Houston, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother Mary Scott, (1) Son Larry Love Scott, (3) grandchildren, Leah Love Scott, Logan Scott, and Laiyla Scott, (10) siblings, Clyde Scott III (Tanya) of Lubbock, TX, Venus Scott of Vienna, GA, Stacey Scott, Karis Scott, Tamiko Scott-Bryant (Doug), Clyde Scott-Harper (Donya), Clyde Scott-Harper, Jr. (Shanqunell), Louisiana Harper (James) and Reeva Scott of New Orleans, LA.; and devoted friend, like a sister, Genetta Isreal. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in the death by grandmother Leona Dudley, father Clyde Scott, Jr. and nephew Rynell Scott. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Church at New Orleans, 11700 Chef Menteur Hwy., NOLA 70129 at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary