Anita Hankins Kinchen passed away early Monday morning, April 8, 2019. She was 72, a native of New Orleans, a resident of Luling, a loyal wife, a devoted mother, selfless volunteer, and a committed follower of Jesus Christ. Beloved wife of John D. Kinchen, Jr. (deceased). Mother of Allison Tucker (Donnie), John D. Kinchen, III (Denise), Steven O. Kinchen (Gina) and Rebecca Fischer (Marko). Daughter of the late Marie Hankins and Orion Hankins, Jr., Daughter-in-law of the late Eva Marie Mayeaux and John Dawson Kinchen, Sr.. Grandmother of Melissa Shirley (Clifford), Charissa Kinchen, Steven O. H. Kinchen, Jr., John D. Kinchen, IV, Nathaniel Kinchen, Martalisa Fischer, Ian Fischer, Orion Kinchen, Matthias Fischer, Melody Kinchen and the late Riley Kinchen and Grace Kinchen. Great grandmother of Logan Shirley, Eliya Shirley, Sofia Shirley, Kason Shirley, and Sadie Shirley. Aunt of Jane and Merlin Macke, Kenny Dragon and the late Donna Dragon.Anita was a member of Grace Community Bible Church of River Ridge. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the , www.relayforlife.org. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019