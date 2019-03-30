Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Lucy Bourgeois Pitre "Gram" Oberschmidt. View Sign

Anita Lucy Bourgeois Pitre "Gram" Oberschmidt, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Eddie J. Pitre, Jr.; her parents, Evest J. Bourgeois, Jr. and Belle Ann Christian Bourgeois; and her siblings, Norman Bourgeois, Rita Nicolosi, Ruth Buras, Mack Bourgeois, Myrtle Aucoin, Clyde Bourgeois, and Daniel Bourgeois. She is the beloved wife of Bill Oberschmidt, Jr. She is the loving mother of E. J. Pitre, III, and Mary Elizabeth Pitre Vastola (Vincent). She is the devoted grandmother of Boni Jean Pitre Palazzo (Chris), and Steven Michael Vastola. She is the loving great- grandmother of Colin Joseph Palazzo, and Logan Christopher Palazzo. She is the cherished sister of Roland Bourgeois (Gail). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to especially thank her step-granddaughter, Kristen Turnage Anselmi and her niece, Susan Nicolosi Marse for their support. They would also like to thank the kind and caring staff of Passages Hospice for their compassionate care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, April 5, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 AM from the Chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Funeral Home Mothe Funeral Home Marrero

