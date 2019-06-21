Anita Raye Gregson passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 66. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of River Ridge, LA. Anita was a graduate of the University of New Orleans, where she acquired a degree in education and then her masters degree. She taught in the Jefferson Parish School system for 22 years. She last taught at Harry S. Truman Middle School, where she was a special education teacher in the 6th – 8th grades, teaching the profound and severe students. Although it was a very difficult job, it was extremely rewarding for Anita. She loved and cared for each and every one of her students and was constantly speaking of them to her family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Mary Fields; brother, Raymond Gregson, Jr.; step-sister, Gayle Zewe; and step-children, Eugene J. Theriot and Gena Rascoll. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Gregson, Sr. and Anita Rachael Carreras Gregson; sister, Carol Ballatin; brother, John Thomas Brady Gregson; step-brother, Val D. Traina; and beloved companion, Dean Broussard. Anita leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and Dean Broussard's grandchild, Kristie Greer, who Anita helped raise, loved and cared for as if she was her own. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service at L.A. MUHLEISEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062 on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the , 2605 River Road, New Orleans, LA 70121 or www.cancer.org. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary