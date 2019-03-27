|
Ann Grobmeier Mitchell passed away on March 25, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Kenner, LA. Beloved wife of the late Harold Thomas Mitchell Sr. Mother of Arthur Mitchell (Miu Lin), Harold Mitchell Jr. (Stephanie), Richard Mitchell Sr. (Donna) and Dawn Rose (Kenneth). Grandmother of Richard Jr., Beverly, Amanda, Tiffany, Harold III, and Matthew Mitchell and Kenneth Rose Jr. Great-grandmother of Demi Mitchell, Jack Mitchell and Europia Coats. Daughter of the late Isabelle Frances Combe and B.A. Grobmeier. Sister of the late Isabelle Green and Thomas Grobmeier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019