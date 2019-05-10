The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Ann Huffman Caulfield

Ann Huffman Caulfield Obituary
Ann Huffman Caulfield, age 88 years, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Matthew P. Caulfield. Mother of Margaret P. Munson and the late Marilyn P. Caulfield. Daughter of the late Charlie R. Huffman and Annie Sharp Huffman. Sister of the late Thomas J. Huffman and Ruby R. Crider. Also survived by grandchildren, Everett, Matthew and Laurie, great grandchildren, Josh, Britton, Mallory, Brandy, great great grandchildren, Kinsley, Maisyn. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation on Monday after 9:00 A.M. until funeral time. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019
