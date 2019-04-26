|
|
Ann Margaret Tortorich passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 55. She was born on October 17, 1963 to Salvador J. and Camille Ficaro Tortorich. Ann was a native of Chalmette, LA and resided in Destrehan, LA. She is survived by her mother, Camille Ficaro Tortorich; her father, Salvador J. Tortorich; siblings, Salvador J. Tortorich Jr, Nicholas Tortorich, Tina Tortorich, Vincent Tortorich and Michael Tortorich and her Godmother, Margaret Vicknair Cucinella. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Samuel and Virginia Tortorich and Ann and Nicholas Vicknair and her Godfather, Leroy Campo Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019