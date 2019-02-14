|
Ann Marie Gilyot DeBose born July 25, 1942, a native of New Orleans, LA. Ann Marie entered her heavenly home on February 9, 2019, at the age of 76. She was a graduate of Joseph S. Clark High School. Ann Marie was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Olga Gilyot and sister Brenda G. Flint. Loving wife of Rudolph A. DeBose Sr. Mother of Rudolph A. DeBose Jr. (DeShon), Dwayne M. DeBose (Sabrina), and Mark D. DeBose. She was the proud grandmother of Shelbie Renee DeBose, Rudolph A. DeBose III (Story), Cameron M. DeBose, Cayden A. DeBose, Mark D. DeBose Jr. and great grandmother of Zachary A. DeBose. She was the sister of Raymond C. Gilyot Jr. Also survived by a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, brother in laws, sister in laws, classmates, students of Busy Hands and Minds Learning Center, students of Epiphany Elementary School, friends, and co-workers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church 2022 St. Bernard Ave. New Orleans, LA. 70116 at 10:00 AM. Rosary begins at 8:30 AM.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019