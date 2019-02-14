The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services
4917 Judge Perez Dr
Violet, LA 70092
(504) 581-4411
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church
2022 St. Bernard Ave.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann DeBose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Gilyot DeBose

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Marie Gilyot DeBose Obituary
Ann Marie Gilyot DeBose born July 25, 1942, a native of New Orleans, LA. Ann Marie entered her heavenly home on February 9, 2019, at the age of 76. She was a graduate of Joseph S. Clark High School. Ann Marie was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Olga Gilyot and sister Brenda G. Flint. Loving wife of Rudolph A. DeBose Sr. Mother of Rudolph A. DeBose Jr. (DeShon), Dwayne M. DeBose (Sabrina), and Mark D. DeBose. She was the proud grandmother of Shelbie Renee DeBose, Rudolph A. DeBose III (Story), Cameron M. DeBose, Cayden A. DeBose, Mark D. DeBose Jr. and great grandmother of Zachary A. DeBose. She was the sister of Raymond C. Gilyot Jr. Also survived by a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, brother in laws, sister in laws, classmates, students of Busy Hands and Minds Learning Center, students of Epiphany Elementary School, friends, and co-workers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church 2022 St. Bernard Ave. New Orleans, LA. 70116 at 10:00 AM. Rosary begins at 8:30 AM.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services
Download Now