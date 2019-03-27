|
Ann Quentin Alarcon passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Frederick J. Alarcon. Mother of Terry Q. Alarcon (Mollie) and Trudy A. Melancon (the late Kirk). Grandmother of Stacey DiFranco (Henry), Travis Melancon (Chantelle), Joshua H. Alarcon, and the late Joseph M. Alarcon. Great grandmother of Joseph H., Joel A., and Jude B. DiFranco, and Brantley J. and Brendyn J. Melancon. Daughter of the late Edwin M. and Ida Ory Quentin. Sister of Judith J. Quentin and the late Rodney Quentin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12 PM. Visitation will begin at 9 AM. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery #3. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a scholarship that was established to honor Ann and Fred Alarcon at Brother Martin High School. Please send the donation to Brother Martin High School, 4401 Elysian Fields New Orleans, LA 70122 Attention: Kenny Spellman. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019