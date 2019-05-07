Anna Elizabeth Zito Hawkins, 95, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Anna was born on August 13, 1923 in New Orleans, LA to the late Frances Fox Zito and Joseph Clovis Zito. She was a longtime resident of Mandeville, LA and a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church. Anna is survived by her children, Robert Hawkins (Judy), Margaret Worley, Cynthia Brassier (Hardy); grandchildren, Kevin, Kim and Keith Hawkins; Marc Rinehart, and Nicholas Brassier; great-grandchildren, Grace and Tanner Hawkins, Caroline and William Hawkins, Elise and Thomas Rinehart, Willow Brassier; and dear cousin, Anna Demma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Bernard Hawkins; sisters Rita Summers and Adele Donnell, son in law James C ""Jim"" Worley and her beloved pet dog and companion, Lady. Family and friends are invited to attend the Recitation of the Rosary and Visitation on May 13, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 312 Lafitte Street, Mandeville, LA 70448 starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial at All Saints Mausoleum will be private. Anna's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Tammany Parish Hospital Hospice, www.stph.org/Hospice. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 13, 2019