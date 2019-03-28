The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Anna Moskau
Lifelong born and raised New Orleanian, Anna Grace Bonham Moskau entered into Heaven on March 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley C. Moskau; her beautiful sister, Rita Bonham Durst; her mother, Temple Meany Bonham; and her father, Raymond B. Bonham. Her legacies are her only loving daughter, Dara Moskau Troescher; her beloved son, Eric P. Moskau; her eldest granddaughter, Amanda Grace Troescher Hickman; her granddaughter, Greta J. Troescher Savoie; her eldest grandson, Hagan R. Moskau; her grandson, Gunnar T. Moskau; her only eldest great granddaughter, Sophia Linn Hickman; her eldest great grandson, Grayson J. Savoie; her beloved great grandson, Darryl V. Hickman, III; and her great grandson, Axel Dealus Hickman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 2 pm. A visitation will begin at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Apr. 5, 2019
