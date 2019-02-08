Services Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home 3827 Canal Street New Orleans , LA 70119 (504) 482-2111 Viewing 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eisenhour Funeral Home, 2500 N Council Avenu Blanchard , LA View Map Service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church 1101 N Main Street Blanchard , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Anna Hester Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anna Lou (Hopkins) Hester

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Anna Lou Hopkins Hester, "Ann" to her many friends, peacefully entered heaven on Feb. 5, 2019. She was born outside of Lindsay, Oklahoma on Oct 31, 1928, and was raised in Blanchard, Oklahoma where she loved climbing trees and often told stories of her great adventures. She was a master story teller, and loved to tell her favorites. After graduating from Blanchard High School, Ann worked in a dress shop while attending Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasaw, Oklahoma, and studied literature and took home decorating courses which she very much enjoyed. OCW led her to two of her life long friends that she never lost touch with; the late Dr. Jeane Hester of Houston and Lyn Barr of California. They were like schoolgirls when they got together and always supportive of one another's joys and trials in this life. Her husband, the love of her life Don Hester, had been born two doors down from her house; yet destiny would not have them meet until 15 years later. Don was sitting a few rows from Ann in a movie theater with his cousin Ted when he spotted the beautiful Anna Lou. When their eyes met, he knew she was someone special and her smile lit up the room. He was hooked. From that time on they just knew that they were meant to be together. They married in 1949 and moved to Norman, Oklahoma where Don attended OU before shipping out to Korea. Ann worked at the post office at OU while she and Don began their new lives in the basement apartment of Don's parents, Dean and Georgia Hester, across the street from OU'S campus until they began having their family.Their loving 70 year marriage lead the couple through army camps as far away as Missouri and many oil patch years, including Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Ann was a lady of great character, grace, and loved her family intensely. This was a lady that was the epitome of class while having a sassy sense of humor and really enjoyed music and dancing; especially music by B B King, Louis Armstrong & Pete Fountain, and appreciated old Baptist Hymns from her childhood. When urged by family, she would play "Sugar Roll Blues" on the piano making everyone want to dance and join in. Prior to her illness she was an avid reader, and always had several books going at a time. She enjoyed gardening and could name any flowers, and roses were her particular favorite. The Hester house was always a warm and welcoming home and a favorite for family holidays. Her family recipes were legendary. She taught adult Sunday School class at Kingwood Presbyterian Church in Kingwood, Texas, where she, Don, and son Dan were founding members. She was actively involved in church wherever they lived, especially Kingwood, and before that Woodland Presbyterian Church in Algiers. She also participated in the Delta Aimie Wives Group which did Charity Events and on many an occasion she modeled in Fashion Shows. Ann became a realtor in New Orleans as her kids started lives of their own. Ann and Don enjoyed sailing for years, and embarked on many sailing trips, including one from Houston to New Orleans in the Gulf of Mexico. While Don was definitely the Captain, when the occasion arose Ann was quite a beautiful sight sailing behind the wheel sailing into the marina. She taught her family to be kind and strong, with humor along the way. Of all her passions, the most important to her was family. Anna Lou Hopkins Hester, beloved wife of Don V. Hester, daughter of late Christopher C. (C.C.) Hopkins and late Mary Delma Harrell Hopkins, daughter-in-law of the late Dean V and Georgia Hester; mother to Douglas V. Hester (Gwen-late), Savannah C. Hester, Shelley L. Lawrence, and Daniel C. Hester (Melanie). Grandmother (Mama') to Douglas' children: Zachary D. Hester (Lori), Nicholas D. Hester (Ana Maria). Savanah's children: Joshua J. Hester (April), Alisha G.. Hester, Chelsea M. Hester (Durvin), Shelley's children: Jessica L. Lawrence, Kayla Lawrence Ackel (Alexander),. Daniel's children: Adrian C. Hester and Tristen K. Hester. Great-grandmother to Maliah Ecker, Violet M. Hester, Nicolai Django Gaffney, Donovan Gaffney, Elliott Hester, Hayden Hester, Elliana Ecker, Ivanna Ackel, Valentina Ackel, And bonus greatgrandsons: Tanner Rodriquez and Tyler Rodriquez. Family viewing noon to 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb, 10, 2019, at Eisenhour Funeral Home, located at 2500 N Council Avenue, Blanchard, Oklahoma, 73010. Friends are welcome from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, located at 1101 N Main Street, Blanchard, Oklahoma. 73010. The burial service follows at the Blanchard Cemetery, NE 25th St and N Council Avenue, Blanchard, Oklahoma. 