Anna Mae Pleasant Berry, a retired educator died on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 of natural causes in Fort Worth, Texas. She was 96 years old. Anna Mae was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana prior to Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Southern University and taught school in Louisiana for 38 years. She retired at age 60. Preceded in death by her husband Parker T. Berry Jr. and grandson Lylian R. Berry Jr. Survivors include 1 son Lylian R. "Lyl" Berry Sr., 1 daughter-in-law; Grace Hackett Berry; 2 grandchildren, Broderick Berry and LaNita Berry-King, 8 great grandchildren: Desiree, Dominique, Kenderick, Michelle Berry, Avery, Aaron, Avone and Atera-Eternity "Angel" King; 1 great great grandson Aziah Simon. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Greater St. Matthews #2 Baptist Church are invited to attend a funeral service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Cary Payton officiating. Visitation will be at 8:00 a.m. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019
