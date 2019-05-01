Anna Mae Robertson

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
  • "Warmest sympathies to the entire Robertson & Wetzel..."
    - Lloyd Wetzel
  • "My deepest sympathy for your huge loss. May the happy..."
  • "We will miss you dearly Mrs Anna, and I THANK YOU from the..."
    - Tracy Moran-Benzine
  • "So sorry - Remember her from Grace's Lounge where I played..."
Service Information
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8608
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Metairie, LA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Metairie, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Memorial services will be held for Anna Mae Robertson at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm with visitation starting at 5:00 pm. A second visitation will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Metairie on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a memorial Mass at 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow at St. Rock Cemetery #2. Anna passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband, Jackie Robertson; brother, Wayne R. Wetzel and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Wetzel Sr. and Doris Mae LaSalle Wetzel and 4 brothers and 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anna's name to any breast cancer research organization or to St. Francis Catholic Church of Metairie. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019
bullet Breast Cancer
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Gonzales, LA   (225) 647-8608
funeral home direction icon