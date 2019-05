Memorial services will be held for Anna Mae Robertson at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm with visitation starting at 5:00 pm. A second visitation will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Metairie on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a memorial Mass at 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow at St. Rock Cemetery #2. Anna passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband, Jackie Robertson; brother, Wayne R. Wetzel and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Wetzel Sr. and Doris Mae LaSalle Wetzel and 4 brothers and 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anna's name to any breast cancer research organization or to St. Francis Catholic Church of Metairie. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales ( www.oursofh.com ) is in charge of arrangements.