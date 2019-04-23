Anna "Mita" Rita Williamson passed away in Katy, Texas on April 18, 2019, at the age 80, surrounded by family and in the home of her daughter, Monique Galatas. Anna survived the last 5 years of her life with ovarian cancer, and never lost love for life, family, friends and faith. She was a New Orleans native and a resident of Mid-city, Gentilly, Lakeview and Mandeville. She is an alumnus of Our Lady Star of the Sea Elementary School and Annunciation High School. Anna had a positive outlook on life, was a devout Catholic, and enjoyed eating fried shrimp, dancing, painting, embroidery, and playing the piano. As a mother, she was characterized by unconditional love and sacrifice. A steady procession of friends and family traveled from Louisiana to Katy beginning in January and never stopped until her passing. For three and a half months, her daughter's house was a Grand Central Station of love and compassion for Anna, and a testament to her friendliness and popularity. Anna worked as a legal secretary at the law firm of Lemle & Kelleher and the law department of Freeport McMoran. She is survived by her son Roland Gallatin and his wife Iris currently residing in Saudi Arabia, daughter Simone Dyer and her husband Rob of Katy, daughter Monique Galatas of Katy, and son David Galatas of Raleigh, and 4 grandchildren, Mitchell, Nathan, Collin and Blake. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Anthony and Anna Benfatti, her first husband and father of her children Raymond E. Galatas, and her second husband Robert Williamson. Anna's life was an inspiration to all who met her and we are glad to know that she is now dancing and eating fried shrimp in Heaven. Anna has departed temporarily until we join her again, but is always with us until then. Funeral services are Friday, April 26, 2019, at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124. (504) 486-6331. Visitation begins at 1:00 pm and will be followed by a mass at 3:00 pm. Flowers can be sent to Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. The funeral home recommends a local florist over 1-800 flowers, based on past difficulty. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at https://marybird.org/giving/ The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary