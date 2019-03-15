Annamirl F. Heck was called to heaven peacefully at her home on March 9, 2019, in Slidell, LA at the age of 75. She was born on September 29, 1943, in New Orleans, LA and was the oldest of five children. Annamirl was a very loving and generous woman who would do anything to help someone in need. She loved to talk and tell about all of her stories and always had an open door for her family, friends, and all of the adopted children she inherited as her children grew up and brought their friends over. She was Momma Mirl to so many. In recent years, she could often be found at Waffle House bragging about her children and 7 grandchildren. She loved her munchkins and was so proud of all their accomplishments and she made sure the whole world knew it. She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Edmund Sr. and Joyce Fos. Devoted wife to the love of her life Roy A. Heck. Devoted mother of Johnny and Tanya Heck. Grandmother of Janie Heck, Emily Heck, Kasey Tilly, Sydney Carroll, Dana Heck, Rex Carroll and Lindsey Carroll. Sister of Wayne Fos Sr., Louis Fos, Scherine Brecheen and the late Edmund Fos Jr. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at St Margaret Mary Church, 1050 Robert RD. Slidell, LA at 12:00pm with Visitation beginning at 10:00am. For condolences visit our website www.serenitycovington.com (985) 875-1131 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary