Anne Shubert
Anne Alba Shubert Obituary
Anne Alba Shubert, 88, died on March 15, 2019 in Covington, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Gilmore Alba Sr. and Jeannette Shields Alba; husband, John Francis Shubert Sr.; brothers, Charles G. Alba, Jr., Richard O. Alba, and Adrian T. Alba. She is survived by her children, Annette Shubert, Lynn Shubert, Johnny Shubert (Angela), and Mark Shubert (Phyllis); grandchildren, Jeannette Davis (Gary), Nicolette Corliss (Roy), Patrick Shubert (Jennifer), Katie Shubert, Matthew Shubert (Heather), Evan Shubert (Suzie); and many great grands, nieces, nephews, friends and family! Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass on March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with eulogies beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. A graveside service will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019
