Anne Marie Poché passed away December 22, 2018. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Emily Poché, and her brother Francis "Matt" Poché. Anne leaves behind her sister, Claire Richardson, her brother-in-law Michael, and her five nieces and nephews that she loved as her own: Kaitlyn, who gave her the name "Nanee", Abbie, Nicholas, John-Paul, and Emma Richardson. Anne grew up in New Orleans where she attended Holy Angels High School and was a Brother Martin cheerleader. She worked as a registered nurse in many hospitals, but her years in the Charity Hospital Emergency Room were the most memorable. Her nursing skills were exceptional, and she generously used those skills to care for several relatives, including her parents, until their deaths. She lived in various cities, but always longed to return to her hometown of New Orleans. She was a true Saints fan, and loved all her city had to offer. Anne was a dedicated animal lover, and owned many dogs, ferrets, and birds in her lifetime. She relished the unconditional love and happiness they gave. Anne's family is extremely grateful to those who welcomed her back to New Orleans in 2018. She truly enjoyed her home. Special thanks to Dr. Rich of Avian & Exotic Animal Hospital of Louisiana for caring for her animals until new homes could be carefully chosen. Burial will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in St. Louis Cemetery #3 in the Poché family tomb. Family will gather at 10:00 AM with graveside service at 11:00. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation in Anne's honor. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 23, 2019

