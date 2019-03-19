Anne Youngblood Perkins, an award-winning salesperson and consummate hostess, passed away peacefully Sunday at her Metairie home. She was 60. Beloved wife of the late Van Perkins, daughter of the late Anne Moore and Wilfred E. Youngblood, sister of Helene Gwendolyn Petitbon. She is survived by her children John Michael, Jennifer, and William Perkins, and 3 grandchildren, Cameron Robinson, William Hyer, and Maya Krause-Perkins. Her friends were like her family, and despite the distance between them, they remained close throughout life. She attended Ursuline Academy from kindergarten through 12th grade. At LSU she discovered her love for fashion merchandising and met her future husband, Van. They married and went on to have 3 children together. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, she had a strong love for the city's arts, culture, and social events. She frequently opened her home to the company of her friends and associates. She contributed to the community through her work at the Junior League of New Orleans and her participation in prayer groups throughout the parish. She worked for New Orleans institutions such as Maison Blanche and Godchaux's. She was consistently awarded for breaking sales records at Saks Fifth Avenue, Macy's, and Dillard's department stores. She derived joy from the social aspect of her work, and excelled at it as a result. The family would like to express their immense gratitude to the people who cared for Anne in her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys Hope Girls Hope. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 775 Harrison Ave., New Orleans, LA. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. To sign the online guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary