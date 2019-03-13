Services Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc. 1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD New Orleans , LA 70113 (504) 523-5872 Resources More Obituaries for Annette Robinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annette Robinson

Deaconess Annette Robinson was born on March 30, 1954 to the union of Elnora Dunn Robinson and Uriah E. Robinson in Houston TX. Her family relocated from Houston to New Orleans shortly after her birth. She birthed two children Revon D.Robinson and Pastor Miranda Robinson-Smith. She entered into eternal life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 64. Annette accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at the age of 4 in New Orleans LA. Annette served the Lord faithfully with a song in her heart, a smile on her face and the highest praise from her lips. Her angelic voice could be heard in choirs around the world. She toured Europe with the One Accord Gospel Singers selling out arenas lifting up the name of Jesus. Annette became a founding member of the Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church where she worked earnestly in the Master's Vineyard for 21 years. Annette gave true service wherever she was needed in ministry evangelizing everywhere her feet would land. She was a member of the Choir, Deaconess Board, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Counselor, Feeding Ministry, Hospitality Coordinator, Beautification Chairlady, Director of the Women's Department and Pastor's Aid (She loved her Pastor). She did not stop there, she hammered, painted, encouraged, hugged, and she loved unselfishly. Her love for people showed in every area of her life. She was affectionately known as "Maw Maw" to everybody and her home was always open to those in need of love, laughter, prayer or a good meal. God made room for Annette's gifts and her ministry blossomed. After Hurricane Katrina she began speaking across the state and she used her illness as a platform for evangelism. She was determined to speak about God's grace and provision all over Louisiana including LSU. SUNO and Dillard. She was educated in the New Orleans public school system, graduating from Carver in 1972. She was awarded a full scholarship to Dillard University in Choir. She later graduated from Delgado Community College earning her degree in Tourism and Hospitality. She was employed by the Orleans Parish School system for over 20 years. She was a donor for St. Jude and Children's Hospital for over 20 years. She was affiliated with the Mothers against Violence Organization. She also was a member of the Golden Girls Sisterhood. Annette was preceded in death by her mother, Elnora Dunn Simms, her father Uriah E. Robinson, and her sister Kim Sims. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Revon Robinson, her pretty baby, Pastor Miranda Robinson-Smith (Pastor Leland Smith), 5 grandchildren, Mone't K. Wright, Mai L. Smith, Leland G. Smith Jr., Leim G. Smith, Madysen L. Smith, 2 brothers Charles Jones and Frank Sims, 5 godsons, Lance (Cindy), Christian, Trevon, Louis (Lisa), Samuel (Keonta), Alphonse, 3 goddaughters, Nicole (Byron), Patrice (Roy), Charlene, her godmother Merlene and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Resurrection M. B.C are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Funeral Service for Sis. Annette Robinson on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church 6978 Martin Dr. New Orleans, Louisiana at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Jerome Smith Pastor and Officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd. (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019