Mrs. Annie B. Ford Williams departed this life at the blessed age of 90 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Wife of the late Leonard Williams, Sr., daughter of the late Henry Ford and Creola Thomas, mother of Donna Azeez, Michael Williams, Gary Williams and Annette Williams. One brother, Leon Honeywood, grandmother of Lawrence Williams, Donald Williams, Jovannie Williams, Joshua Williams, Robin Azeez, Craig Williams and Lindsay Williams. 12 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by 2 sisters Leola Wynn and Corine Honeywood. Relatives and friends, Pastors. Officers and members of the Historic Second Baptist Church, Canaan Missionary Church, Enlighten Fellowship Church,Mater Dolorosa Apartment, Kinship Club and The Golden Hearts, employees of Iron Mountain and New Orleans Fire Department are invited to attend the Funeral Eulogy Services at Historic Second Baptist Church 2505 Marengo Street on Saturday, March 9, 2019 visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:00 am, with Services beginning at 10:00 am. Rev. Dr. Robert Bryant Jackson, pastor, officiating. Interment Providence Park and Mausoleum. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019