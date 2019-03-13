Annie Jean Thomas Sidique was born August 26, 1958 in Franklinton, LA to Merthe Weary Thomas and Troy Thomas in Covington LA. Ms. Sidique accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Greater Starlight Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Tyson. She leaves to cherish precious memories her mother, Merthe Groover and stepfather George Groover of Covington, LA; three sisters, Tammie Groover of Hammond, LA, Melissa Groover of Baton Rouge, LA, Andrea Groover of Covington, LA; three brothers, George Jeffery Groover, III of Slidell, LA, Benjamin Groover of Baton Rouge, LA and Brandon Groover of Covington, LA. She also leaves devoted and very special friends, Denise, Terrell and Riciya Nix, Nashid Paul, Rohn Brinker, Alana Byes and Jacqueline Cramp who traveled this journey with her from beginning to end with her business and health. Thank you Melissa and others mentioned above with all our heart and soul. Ms. Annie Jean Thomas Sidique, is preceded in death by her husband Mr. Larry Sidique, paternal and maternal grandparents; father, Troy Thomas; brothers, Bobby Earl Thomas and Paul Ray Groover; nephew, Tyler Earl Thomas and sister Racheal Elaine Groover Mc Coy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life honoring Mrs. Annie Jean Thomas Sidique on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70116 at 9:30 AM. Interment Mc Donoghville Cemetery 520 Hancock St. Grenta, LA. 70053. Family Hour 8:30 AM IN THE CHAPEL. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary