More Obituaries for Annie Teoulet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Lois Kron Teoulet

Annie Lois Kron Teoulet Obituary
Annie Lois Kron Teoulet passed away on April 6, 2019 at her son's home at the age of 84. Annie is predeceased by her husband Walter John Teoulet Jr, and is survived by her Children, Betty Teoulet Howze and Walter John Teoulet III (Laura). Her grandchildren, Ronald Howze, Elizabeth Howze Hankins (Randell Lee), Daniel Teoulet and Devin Teoulet. Annie was born in Ponchatoula, LA. She worked in her father's Strawberry Fields before moving to New Orleans; where she met and worked with Walter Teoulet at the family grocery store. The two later married. Annie loved and was loved by everyone who knew her. She has gone to be with the Angels she loved so much and believed in. Memorial Services will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 517 Avenue B, Bogalusa, LA 70427. Visitation at 12:00 PM followed by services at 1:00 PM. After the service, family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Annie's Life at Colleen and Phil Kitchen's home at 56092 Stewart Evans Rd, Bogalusa, LA 70427. Burial will be on Monday April 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, Louisiana 70460. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019
