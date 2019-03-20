Mrs. Annie Mae Duckett, passed away on Sunday, March 16, 2019 at 10:03 a.m. at The Carpenter Health Hospice in River Ridge, Louisiana at the age of 84. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and attended Booker T Washington High School. She is the daughter of the late Gladstone and Ollie Calloway Mack. Mrs. Duckett was the loving of mother Edward Duckett Jr. (Vanessa), Mark A. Duckett Sr., (Daphne), Leslie Duckett Walker of Lancaster, Texas, and the late Michael K. Duckett Sr.. Grandmother of Mark A. Duckett Jr., Brea Walker of Lancaster, Texas, Camri Ware of Columbia, South Carolina, Mykia Duckett, Michael Duckett Jr. and Omar Robinson of Baton Rouge, La. Great Grandmother to Jayce Smith. Sister of Betty Mack Gorman, Marion Mack Jenkins, and the late Herbert Mack, and the late Thomas Mack. Sister in Law of Sylvia Jones Mack of Farchild, California. Aunt to the late Donald Jenkins. She was also a loving aunt to her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Annie is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family and members of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness East Metairie Congregation are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home 2120 Jackson Ave. New Orleans, Louisiana 70113 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary