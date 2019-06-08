Annie May Tierney Dollinger Pete passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Scott Pete by second marriage and the late Lionel Dollinger by first marriage. Mother of Betty Hoorman (the late Kenneth) and Frank Dollinger (Denise Thorning). Grandmother of Kenneth Hoorman Jr. (Billie Hummel), Rachel Hoorman, Stephen Hoorman (Tammy) and Jennifer Rabalais (Brian). Great-grandmother of Christian, Stephen Jr., Heath, Brendan, Ethan, Kendall, Reese and Blair. Sister of Gene Tierney, the late John, James, Henry, George and Ed Tierney. Daughter of the late Lillian Camus Tierney and Henry Tierney. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. She was a longtime resident of Gretna, LA and worked at Schwegmann's Supermarket for many years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:30am until 1:15pm, followed by Words of Remembrance. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated in the funeral home chapel for 1:30pm. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary