The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Anson Wadkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anson "Kelly" Wadkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anson "Kelly" Wadkins Obituary
Anson "Kelly" Wadkins, 77, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Slidell. Mr. Wadkins was a native of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, a longtime resident of New Orleans, and a resident of Slidell since 2005. He was a 1959 graduate of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans and a U.S. Army veteran. Kelly is survived by his sister, Dian Pena of Slidell, and other relatives. Funeral Services for Mr. Wadkins will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, in Slidell, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 10:00am, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00am. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honaker Funeral Home
Download Now