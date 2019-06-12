|
|
Anson "Kelly" Wadkins, 77, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Slidell. Mr. Wadkins was a native of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, a longtime resident of New Orleans, and a resident of Slidell since 2005. He was a 1959 graduate of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans and a U.S. Army veteran. Kelly is survived by his sister, Dian Pena of Slidell, and other relatives. Funeral Services for Mr. Wadkins will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, in Slidell, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 10:00am, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00am. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019