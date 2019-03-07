Deacon Anthoney "Kid/Jody B" Bernell Encalade entered in God's heavenly gates on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on September 12, 1946 from the union of Ezoria Cross and Victor Encalade in Pointe Ala Hache, Louisiana. He was a loving and caring person to many. Until retirement, he was an Oyster Fisherman in Pointe ala Hache, LA. Anthoney leaves to treasure precious memories, his wife Yvonne, seven children; Donnazhelle, Tonya (Toney), Dana, Yadale (Sherrica), Songya, Anthony Jr. (Brandy) and Aaron; twelve grandchildren; Dantrelle, Tahj, Tariq, Jaedan, Catrelle, Tyler, Jawaun, Shadale, Gabrielle, Niomi, Amia, and Sierra; two great-grandchildren; Talayah and Jonathan Jr; one brother, Mitchell; two sisters; Jerolie Chisom (Ronald) and Alonda Mathews (Johnie) one aunt; Dolores Pinkney, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A home going celebration of Anthoney Bernell Encalade's eternal life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 10AM in the Chapel of the Roses of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70116, Rev. Brannon Keith Cross, Pastor of Bethlehem Judea African Baptist Church, Officiating. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHAPEL. Interment will be held at a later date in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell. LA. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary