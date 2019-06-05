Anthony Beverly Cooper, born April 23, 1935 - died June 1, 2019, a native of Utila Isla De Bahia, Honduras, Central America. Son of the late Anna Eleanor Cooper and Oswald Wesley Cooper. He had 6 siblings: Ronald Cooper (deceased), Charles Cooper (deceased), Winston Cooper, Eleanor Cooper, Sandra Cooper, and Roma Wes Cooper (deceased). He attended the Universidad De Jose San Miguel at Tegucigalpa, Honduras before marrying the love of his life for 57 wonderful years, the late Annie Annette Jackson. They had one child, the late Stan Rodell Cooper, and 2 stepchildren, Bailey Jackson (deceased) and Damon Jackson. He also had 2 grandchildren, Amanda Cooper Bruce (who has 2 children) and Stan Rodell Cooper, Jr. He also has numerous nieces and nephews. Anthony was a Longshoreman and Foreman for 32 years and was a member of the International Longshoreman's Association Local 3000. He was known as "J.R." on the waterfront because of his love of ten gallon hats and cowboy boots. Anthony also owned along with his wife, Annette, The Cooper Store on Cleveland Street in New Orleans for 40 plus years where many a local could get a free meal if they were down on their luck. They lost their beloved store to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Anthony and Annette also opened their house to young men who came up from their homeland to the U.S. looking for work, giving them a place to sleep and meals to eat until they were able to find work. All I.L.L. Local 3000 members are invited to join the family in paying their respects. We would also like to give a special thanks to Laketown Village and St. Joseph Hospice for all their loving care. All staff and residents of Laketown Village are invited to also join the family in paying their respects. Please join us Saturday, June 8, 2019 as we remember the life of Anthony Cooper at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm with a service starting 2:00 pm followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary