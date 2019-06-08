Anthony "Tony" Bondi, Jr, age 76 years, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was a native of New Orleans, however, he was a true outdoorsman who loved country life. Tony found happiness and joy while hunting, fishing and exploring Louisiana's "Sportsman's Paradise." Tony was a commercial/residential carpenter for over 50 years until retirement 6 years ago from DonahueFavret Contractors, Inc.. He specialized in finishing carpentry and fine details including staircases, cabinetry, and trim work. His Master Carpentry skills were greatly admired by his peers and clients. Tony's favorite past-time was fishing and attending family events. He was also an avid stamp collector having collected many rare stamps from around the world. Additionally he was an amateur historian of the Civil War. He spent many years traveling the the eastern states to visit Civil War battlefields and historic sites. He is survived by his beloved wife Joan Brocato Bondi; his children Jennifer Chassaniol (Danny), Noel Bondi (Cyprianna), Vincent Bondi and Marc Bondi (Theresa); and step-children Kim Priez (Lance) and the late Mark Donlan; his grandchildren Linsay, Zachary, Christian, Christina and Joel; great grandchildren Aubry, Alex, Gareth, Kahlan and Hailey. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of his life at his daughter's family homestead in Mississippi, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Please email the family to RSVP and for directions, at [email protected] . Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary