Anthony Dwayne Belt, a pillar of strength and joy for all of those who knew him, completed his earthly journey to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Anthony Dwayne Belt was born October 11, 1960, to the late Cora Belt King and George Kearney Perkins in New Orleans, La. Anthony was a proud graduate of McDonough 35 Senior High School, Class of 1978. During his high school years, he excelled in both, academics and gymnastics. Shortly after his graduation, Anthony enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served his country for six years, earning the rank of sergeant. Anthony received an Associate's Degree from Delgado Community College. He began his career at American Excelsior where he matriculated into management. He later transitioned to Pepsi Co. where he served as a proud mechanic for over fifteen years before moving on to Hotard Coaches. His strong and passionate personality allowed him to connect with people in a very special and memorable way. Sarcasm and humor were his two greatest attributes that will forever be remembered. He enjoyed fishing, grilling, and spending time with loved ones. Anthony leaves to cherish his children Anthony D. Belt II, Nicole Belt Boykins (Ahmad), and Terrence J. Belt as well as the mother of his children, Miyuki Matayoshi Belt, his siblings, Jerly A. Burton, James K. Belt, and Myra Belt Brooks (Lionel), also his grandchildren Maison, Ethan, Aiden, Kai, and Logan. Anthony also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Avenue on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will be private. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary