The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
For more information about
Anthony Hathaway
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Hathaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Hathaway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Hathaway Obituary
Anthony Hathaway passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana but relocated to Austin, Texas. He leaves behind his devoted companion Lisa Ortiz. Loving father of LaToya Navarre, Larean Norris and Kenyatta Williams. He is also survived by a host of grandkids, one great grand- daughter, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth Irene Jamison and Donald Jamison. Relatives and Friends of the Family are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:30pm at Majestic Mortuary Service, 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd.m New Orleans, LA. 70113. Visitation will begin at 12:30pm. Burial will be private. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
Download Now