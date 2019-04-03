|
|
Anthony Hathaway passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana but relocated to Austin, Texas. He leaves behind his devoted companion Lisa Ortiz. Loving father of LaToya Navarre, Larean Norris and Kenyatta Williams. He is also survived by a host of grandkids, one great grand- daughter, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth Irene Jamison and Donald Jamison. Relatives and Friends of the Family are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:30pm at Majestic Mortuary Service, 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd.m New Orleans, LA. 70113. Visitation will begin at 12:30pm. Burial will be private. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019