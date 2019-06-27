The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Resources
Anthony J. Bartholomew Obituary
Anthony J. Bartholomew, age 70, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Quidrida Bartholomew. Father of Tracy Gray (Brian) Indianapolis, IN. One granddaughter, two great-grandchildren. Brother of Geraldine Joseph. Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Alice Bartholomew. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Raymond/St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2916 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 3, 2019
