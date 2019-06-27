|
Anthony J. Bartholomew, age 70, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Quidrida Bartholomew. Father of Tracy Gray (Brian) Indianapolis, IN. One granddaughter, two great-grandchildren. Brother of Geraldine Joseph. Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Alice Bartholomew. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Raymond/St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2916 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 3, 2019