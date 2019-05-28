Anthony John Tessitore, Sr. passed away on May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Caruso Tessitore. Father of Cheryl T. Miller (Dale), Jeffrey P. Tessitore, Sr. (Valerie), Vincent J. Tessitore, Sr., Marc A. Tessitore, Sr. (Vanessa), Dean C. Tessitore (Tammy), and the late Anthony J. Tessitore, Jr. and Michael R. Tessitore. Step-father of Donna Z. Baisden and the late Linette Z. Mack. Grandfather of Lainey (Alex), Joshua, Dale III, Jeffrey Jr., Annabelle, Vincent Jr., Angelica, Marc Jr., Salena, Anthonie, Kacey, Brezzie (Bobby), and Deana. Step-grandfather of Danielle (Steve) and Rebecca (Michael). Great-grandfather of 10 and step-great-grandfather of 5. Age 88 years, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. He worked with Jax Brewery until their closure and then spent the remainder of his career with the Jefferson Parish Sewerage and Water Board. Member of the American Legion Post 222 for over 50 years and the Marrero Estelle Senior Citizens Center. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the Chapel of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 AM until 1:30 PM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019