Anthony Jordan Cash passed away on April 26, 2019 at the age of 67. Anthony was born to the union of Earnest and Ivery Lee Cash. Anthony is survived by his wife Pamela C. Cash, son Anthony Damon Cash, step-children: Gary, Jr., Alecia and Joshua Colar; brother James Cash, sisters: Linda, Margaret (Nathaniel), Shella (Leon); special cousin Earnest and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday May 4, 2019 for 6:00 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church, 122 N. Dorgenois St., NOLA 70119. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Pastor R.L. Wyser, officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 for 1:00 p.m. at Second Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery, 346 Jessie Latin Rd. Gloster, LA on. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 6, 2019
