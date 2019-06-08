Anthony Joseph Foto passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2019. He was 74, a native of New Orleans and resident of Kenner for the past 50 years. Anthony was a three-decade employee of Miller Brewing where friends and colleagues knew him as Big A. Big A was a lifelong LSU Tiger football fan and was at home in Death Valley on Saturday nights for many years. Anthony was the beloved husband of Janet Haar Foto. Stepfather of Stephen Roche (Missy Kurian) and Kristy Roche. Grandfather of Ryleigh Roche. Son of the late Angelina Christina and Dominic Joseph Foto. Brother of Jacob (Mary Gail) Foto and the late Dominic Foto Jr., Sr. Mary Angelique Foto, R.S.M. and Marian Foto Weilbaecher. Uncle of Joseph "Roch" and Dominic Weilbaecher and Desiree Adams. The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice, particularly Nurse Amanda and CNA Azena, for their support and guidance during this difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 500 Minor St., Kenner on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Inurnment at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary