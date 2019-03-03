Anthony Joseph Poree (aka Tony aka Bubby), a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA departed this earthly life on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 72. Mr. Poree was a valued employee of the Housing Authority of New Orleans for 30 years, working his way up from laborer to maintenance manager until Hurricane Katrina. He is preceded in death by his father Gilbert Anthony Poree; sister, Glenda Marie Summers and eldest son Anthony Joseph Poree, Jr. He leaves to cherish precious memories, his Loving wife, Ivy L. Poree; mother, Elsie Harris Poree; children, Anissa C. Poree-Davis(Arthur), Byron Poree, Darren Poree (Dawanne), Ivy M. Poree-Marco (Byrun) and Ashley Poree. He was the proud grandfather of sixteen and great- grandfather of one. He also leaves sibilings, Albert Poree and sister, Ursala Kelly (Dr. Ernest), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Relatives and friends of the familyare invited to attend the funeral. A Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Poree will be held in the Chapel of the Roses of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 AM, Bishop Ronnie London, Officiating. Interment Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA. Visitation 8 AM IN THE CHAPEL. Guestbook [email protected] charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary