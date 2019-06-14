Anthony "Pete" Kass Sr. was born on April 10, 1928 and passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Beulah Schneider Kass. Father of Toni Moffett (the late Ronald), Mary Woessner (Warren), Anthony "Buster" Kass Jr. (Pam), Tammy Carpenter (Hubert), Christine Vogt (Raymond) and the late Elizabeth Bourgeois (the late Kevin). Grandfather of Renette, Vicky, Rachel, Christopher, Mindy, Pete, Kaci, Joey, Jason, Nathan, Christina, Jackie and Stacey. Survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Teddy Kass, Gerry Carline, Bobby Kass and Larry Kass. Son of the late Marie Bonamour Kass and Peter Anthony Kass. Anthony, a 3rd generation railroad man, retired from the Illinois Central Railroad as a carman in 1984. He also drove a school bus in Plaquemines Parish for many years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Belle Chasse on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10 am until 12 noon. A Funeral Mass will follow. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 22, 2019