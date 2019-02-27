The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Silvestri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Paul Silvestri Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Paul Silvestri Jr. Obituary
Anthony Paul Silvestri, Jr. passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 37. He was born in Kenner, LA and was a resident of LaPlace, LA. Anthony was employed with Bayou Steel as a crane operator. Loving father of Mason, Kylee and Maiah Silvestri. Son of the late Anthony P. Silvestri, Sr. and Kelley Mancuso Silvestri. Brother of Angela Silvestri. Uncle of Jonathan Rolland and Paisleigh Cunningham. Grandson of Yvonne Boudreaux and the late Dominick Mancuso. Loving companion of Tina Jacobs and her children, CJ and Christina Robertson. Also survived by other family members and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. Service at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
Download Now