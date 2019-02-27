|
Anthony Paul Silvestri, Jr. passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 37. He was born in Kenner, LA and was a resident of LaPlace, LA. Anthony was employed with Bayou Steel as a crane operator. Loving father of Mason, Kylee and Maiah Silvestri. Son of the late Anthony P. Silvestri, Sr. and Kelley Mancuso Silvestri. Brother of Angela Silvestri. Uncle of Jonathan Rolland and Paisleigh Cunningham. Grandson of Yvonne Boudreaux and the late Dominick Mancuso. Loving companion of Tina Jacobs and her children, CJ and Christina Robertson. Also survived by other family members and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. Service at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019