Anthony P. Pusateri, Sr., age 94 of Ocean Township, NJ, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. Tony was born in New Orleans and lived in West Long Branch before moving to Ocean Township, NJ nine years ago. He served our Country honorably in the US Army during WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars retiring as Master Sergeant. He was a parishioner of The Parish of Our Lady of Hope at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch and member of the Long Branch Old Guard. He was predeceased by his son, Donald in 1992, 2 grandsons, Donald, Jr. and Phillip. Surviving are his wife Catherine Pusateri; his son Anthony Pusateri, Jr. and his wife Rev. Penelope Stechmann; two daughters, Rosemary Spady and husband William Howard and Nathalie DeRasmo and her husband Mark; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Catholic Funeral Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jerome School Tuition Fund, 254 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019