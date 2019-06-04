The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Fazzio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Salvador "Sal" Fazzio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Salvador "Sal" Fazzio Obituary
Anthony "Sal" Salvador Fazzio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born and raised in New Orleans by his loving mother, Gloria Fredricks and S. Fazzio. He is bereaved by his two children, Anthony Fazzio, III and Sherri Fazzio O'Connor; brothers and sisters, Lois, Terry, Ricky and Darlene; his niece and nephews; companion, Pat and his special buddy, Brandon. Sal traveled all over the world as a young seaman and was the owner of Pro Golf Cart Leasing. He loved life and the many friends he had. He will be forever missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the Celebration of Life service held in chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, LA 70124 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. A gathering will follow the service from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now