Anthony "Sal" Salvador Fazzio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born and raised in New Orleans by his loving mother, Gloria Fredricks and S. Fazzio. He is bereaved by his two children, Anthony Fazzio, III and Sherri Fazzio O'Connor; brothers and sisters, Lois, Terry, Ricky and Darlene; his niece and nephews; companion, Pat and his special buddy, Brandon. Sal traveled all over the world as a young seaman and was the owner of Pro Golf Cart Leasing. He loved life and the many friends he had. He will be forever missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the Celebration of Life service held in chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, LA 70124 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. A gathering will follow the service from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com.