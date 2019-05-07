Antoinette Maryann Trapani Judson passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the beloved wife of the late William Edwin Judson Sr. She is survived by her sons, William Judson Jr. and Louis P. Judson, as well as a daughter-in-law Heidi Allain Judson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William E. Judson III, Nicholas J. Judson, Sarah A. Judson, and Zachary P. Judson; a brother Gaspar Trapani (Belver); a sister Joann Trapani Dominguez (Robert); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Matilda Trapani. She worked in various administrative jobs in addition to being a wife and mother, and her last job was with the Gretna Bingo Palace. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019