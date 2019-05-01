The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4411 Congress Dr.
New Orleans, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4411 Congress Dr.
New Orleans, LA
Antoinette Minor Peck Obituary
Antoinette Minor Peck, age 85, fell asleep in death peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born on December 13, 1933 in West Feliciana Parish, LA to the late Carrie Roach Ball and Gistand Minor. Mrs. Peck was reared in Morganza, LA and later moved to New Orleans in 1951. She is survived by her children, William Charles Paige, Trudy Peck Thomas (Freddie) and Gilda Peck. Eleven grandchildren, Keoka Jenkins (Freddie), Antoinette Davalos (Ron), Geneva, Marcella and Imam Peck, Keisha Boyd (Darius), Tenika Paige, Tenille Thomas (Edmond), Shanina Bridges (Malcolm), Murphy Sartain (Cedricka) and Ahmad Smith. Eighteen great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, nine sisters and two brothers. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Peck was also preceded in death by her husband, Horace Peck; four children, Louis Paige, Murphy Meyers, Elida Ann and Emmerson Horace Peck. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4411 Congress Dr. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12 Noon. Visitation 11 AM in Kingdom Hall. Interment Private.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
