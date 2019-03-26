Antoinette "Toni" Pellittieri, age 89, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at East Jefferson Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Natale "Nat" Pellittieri, her parents, Reuben and Rita Pizzalato Leiva; and her aunt, Mary LoPiparo. Antoinette was the loving mother of Nathalie P. Frederick (Dan), Michael Pellittieri (Donna) and Gregory Pellittieri (Sandy). Cherished grandmother of Brandon Frederick, and Christopher, Nicholas, Todd, Jennifer and Dario Pellittieri. She was the great-grandmother of Sadie and Allie Belle Pellittieri, and Tanner Falgout. Antoinette was the dear cousin and godmother of Ronnie LoPiparo and the late Lucien Beaudette. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, her lifelong, childhood friend, Lillian Waechter, and her godchildren, Chad Messa and Dwight Pousson. Antoinette will be greatly missed by her many special, longtime friends. She was born on September 19, 1929, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was a long-time resident of Chalmette before relocating to Kenner after Hurricane Katrina. Antoinette was an incredible cook. She loved preparing her St. Joseph Day meal and baking her Italian cookies to share with her many friends. The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Colonial Oaks Living Center in Metairie, and the nursing staff at East Jefferson Hospital. A heartfelt thank you Dr. Kiran Zaveri for the care given to Antoinette over the years. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. VIRTUE STREET, in Chalmette on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 8:30 AM – 11:00 AM. A funeral mass will be held in her honor at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary