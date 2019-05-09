Antoinette Tedesco D'Aquila, age 87, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Inspired Living. A New Orleans native, she was born on March 6, 1932 to the late Nicolo and Patrina Centineo Tedesco. She is also preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, Vincent Anthony D'Aquila and her beloved son, Roy Michael D'Aquila. Antoinette is survived by her two grandchildren, Michael Vincent D'Aquila (Genevieve) and Laurie Anne D'Aquila; great-grandchildren, Lucia Rose and Mariana Pearl D'Aquila; her daughter-in-law, Linda "Sandy" Sanders D'Aquila; and her angel, Leah Oestringer. She also will be missed by her many adopted grandchildren in the Ruiz, Sanders and Oestringer families and numerous nieces and nephews in the D'Aquila family. Antoinette was a 1949 graduate of St. Joseph Academy. She married the love of her life in 1953 and eventually moved to St. Bernard Parish for many years until moving to Mandeville in 1983. She was also a resident of Ville St. Marie where she made new friends. "Mawme" as she was known by her family, will be sadly missed. Her spirit and unique sense of humor will live on through her family whom she adored above all things. Her family now takes comfort in knowing that she is now in the arms of her Savior, her only child and the loved ones that have gone before her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until Mass. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019