The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Resources
More Obituaries for Anya Ewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anya Treneice Ewell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anya Treneice Ewell Obituary
Anya Treneice Ewell departed this life on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 38. A Graduate of Assumption High School in Napoleonville, LA. Daughter of Walter Williams Jr., Yvonne Ewell and Eusebio Carrizales. Loving mother of Quentaja D. Ewell and Alayja D. Landry. Sister of Walter Williams III. Devoted friend of the late Mark Feltus. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastor, officers and members of Virginia Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Virginia Baptist Church, 150 Virginia St. Ewellville, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, with Rev. Dr. Lloyd Jones Jr. Officiating. Interment: Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now