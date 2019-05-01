|
Anya Treneice Ewell departed this life on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 38. A Graduate of Assumption High School in Napoleonville, LA. Daughter of Walter Williams Jr., Yvonne Ewell and Eusebio Carrizales. Loving mother of Quentaja D. Ewell and Alayja D. Landry. Sister of Walter Williams III. Devoted friend of the late Mark Feltus. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastor, officers and members of Virginia Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Virginia Baptist Church, 150 Virginia St. Ewellville, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, with Rev. Dr. Lloyd Jones Jr. Officiating. Interment: Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019