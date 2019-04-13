The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Archie Augustus Sr. Obituary
On Tuesday April 9, 2019 Mr. Archie Augustus Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans La. He was 87 years old. He was born on February 28, 1932 in Phoenix La. to the late Henry and Josephine Williams Augustus. He was the husband of the late Audrey Williams Augustus. Beloved father of Archie Jr. (Stacey) and Carolyn "Cat" Augustus. Stepfather of Billy (Trinece) Dean, Willard (late Tammy) and Alfreda (Gary) LeBlanc. Brother of Mable B. Augustus and the late Henry, Julian, Joseph, Benjamin, Phillip, Josephine and Mary Augustus, Martha Riley, Dorothy Coleman and Jamie Smith. Grandfather of Kylan and Akia Barthelemy, Natacha (Teleo) Laury, Kendrick Williams, Akaila (Kenji) Green, Anya Augustus, Timothy (Denean) Brocks and Terione Brocks. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family, pastor, officers and members of St. Joseph Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral service on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at St Joseph Baptist Church located at 156 St. Joseph Lane Phoenix La. at 11A.M. The visitation will begin at 9A.M. Pastor Nadel Cosse' officiating. Entombment will follow in Cook Cemetery in Phoenix La. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home located at 9611 Hwy Belle Chasse La. 70037 (504)208-2119. For online condolences please visit www.Robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019
