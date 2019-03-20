Archie Herbert "Herbie" Moore, Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Hammond, LA. He was born on November 14, 1985 in Santa Rosa County, FL to Archie Herbert Moore, Sr. and Terrie Gaye Jones Hoover. He was the beloved step-son of Darryl Hoover. Herbie was the loving father of Braylon Moore, Aubree Moore, Jaci Moore, and Adelyn Moore. He was the brother of Gladys Dixon (Jerry) and Heather Scott (Raymond). Herbie was the proud uncle Bryan Dixon, Maygan Acosta-Garcia, and Londyn Dixon; Dayne Scott, Dylan Scott, and the late Makayla Scott. He was the proud great-uncle of Abel Acosta-Garcia. He was the beloved grandson of Robert "Bob" Jones and the late Ola Jane Jones; the late Walter Moore and Agnes Moore. Herbie was the nephew of Mike Windecker and the late Bobby Jones. He was the cousin of Brandon Windecker, Benji Jones and numerous Moore cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to the Graveside Service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, 2280 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary