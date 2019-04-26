Archie Padue Encalade III "Lil Boo, T-Boo" a resident of Marrero, LA and longtime native of Lafitte, LA took the hand of his guardian angel who guided him home on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 37. Archie was born on March 1, 1982 to Enid V. Encalade and Archie P. Encalade Jr. In his early adult years, he spent time trawling for a living. In his later years he became a deckhand on tugboats. Archie always had a passion for fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his wife and daughter, along with the rest of his family. Everyone who knew him loved being around him. He was a hard worker and a dedicated husband and father. He is survived by his spouse of 18 years Megan McCormick Encalade and their 8 year old daughter Cambre Joy Encalade, their lovable canine companion Aurora, parents Enid V. Encalade, Joshua C. Encalade, & Archie P. Encalade Jr.; siblings Donell Encalade, Chad P. Encalade, Joshua C. Encalade, Luke Encalade, Lisa Encalade, and Larry Encalade, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Jerry Verdin (deceased Lois Verdin) and maternal great-grandmother Ella Mae Bouquet. Family & friends are invited to attend the memorial visitation on Monday, April 29, 2019 which will be held at Westside Leitz-Eagan located at 5101 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA 70072, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm with mass following immediately. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to his wife and child to assist in any unexpected expenses. Donations can be made directly to Megan McCormick Encalade, venmo (@Megan-Encalade) or paypal ( [email protected] ). Condolences may be expressed at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary